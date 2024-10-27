Haryana women cops accuse IPS officer of sexual abuse, allege honey trap run by SHO and DSP

At least seven women cops from Haryana have accused an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of sexually harassment. In complaints sent to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and other senior police officials, the women cops have also accused an SHO and a DSP of running a honey trap, Hindustan Times reported.

Both the officers involved in the sexual abuse charge are women, reported Hindustan Times.

Subsequently, during a media interaction, Haryana BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli said that the state government would investigate the matter thoroughly. According to Mohan Lal Badoli, action would be taken in case the officer is found guilty following probe.

Also Read | Police arrests 7 Bishnoi gang shooters planning attack after Siddique murder

This comes after a letter circulated on social media accusing an IPS officer of sexual harassment. In the letter, a woman police officer has alleged that the SP, DSP and the SHO are involved in such activities. The letter notes that all these three police officers are involved in “illicit” activities.

She also alleged that any woman who raises these allegations have their (Annual Confidential Report) affected. Furthermore, alleging illicit relationship between the SHO and the IPS officer, the letter mentions that the SHO allegedly presented female officers favoured by the IPS officer before him.

Also Read | UP Police Constable Result 2024 to be OUT soon; Check details here

According to Fatehabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Astha Modi, who is in charge of the case, statements of 19 female personnel have been recorded so far. “A report will be submitted once the investigation is complete,” Hindustan Times quoted Astha Modi as saying. The letter states, “A widow woman officer was reportedly saved from harassment after intervention by Jind MLA Krishna Midha, but her ACR was affected resultantly," reported HT.

Giving an account of the woman cop’s ordeal, the letter mentions that the IPS officer posted in the district “keeps a lewd eye on attractive female police staff.” The SP’s wife and children live in another district, the letter said.