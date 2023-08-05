Haryana: Khaps, farmers' groups call for religious conference amid communal tensions today1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Khap outfits and farmers' groups in Haryana organise conference to promote harmony amidst communal tensions.
Several khap outfits and farmers' organisations in Haryana have called an all-religious conference (Sarva Dharma Sammelan) in Jind on Saturday to foster harmony and brotherhood as the state reels from communal tensions.
