Several khap outfits and farmers' organisations in Haryana have called an all-religious conference (Sarva Dharma Sammelan) in Jind on Saturday to foster harmony and brotherhood as the state reels from communal tensions.

Today, several khap heads and leaders from Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leaders and members from civil societies will visit Nuh and urge people to maintain unity, peace, and harmony.

Anil Godara, head of Rajthal village in Hisar told Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, " The communal incident can’t take place without the patronage of government. Why has the government not arrested cow vigilante Monu Manesar for issuing derogatory statements and videos? We will reach out to villages and urge people to maintain peace".

NUH VIOLENCE

On Monday, 31st July, communal clashes broke out in Haryana's Nuh which steadily spread in neighbouring Gurugram, causing loss of lives and properties.

The violence was triggered in mUslim-dominated Nuh after rumours were strife that Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar was going to participate in the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday.

Manesar is wanted by police over accusations that he was responsible for the lynching of two Muslim cattle traders in another part of Haryana state.

The alleged vigilante leader regularly posts videos celebrating attacks on Muslims accused of transporting or killing cows, which are considered sacred by Hindus.

Before Monday's clashes, a video of Manesar that he would join the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek procession in Nuh was widely circulated on social media.

Following this news, violence erupted between two religious groups on Monday's procession. Two home guards were shot dead and about a dozen policemen were injured during the violence.

According to the police, 141 have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting in Nuh district. The toll in the violence that broke out between two groups stood at 6, including 2 police home guards, while another 88 were injured, police informed further.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police said it has filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 accused persons, so far.