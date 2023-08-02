Haryana communal clashes: The administration has finally been able to pacify the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram region after two days that claimed five lives and left at least 70 injured.

The violence that erupted in the Nuh district of Haryana on 31 July, steadily spread in Sector 70 in Gurugram where several shops and shanties were burnt into ashes by the mob. View Full Image Shops and shaties set ablaze by miscreants in Sector 67 near Badshahpur village after the communal violence in Nuh, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT) (HT_PRINT) According to the police, the mobs went on the rampage for over an hour at Sohna Chowk in Gurugram yesterday (1 August), breaking through a police line to pelt stones at shops and houses, and torching vehicles that came in their way.

Besides, the aggressive mobs vandalised and torched shops and restaurants in Badshahpur, Pataudi Chowk, and Sector 67 after the mosque was burned down in Sector 57.

View Full Image Gurugram, Aug 01 (ANI): Shops and properties damaged after a clash broke out between two groups , in Gurugram on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Yogendra Kumar)

A mob of roughly 45 people vandalised Anjuman Jama Masjid in Sector 57 and set it ablaze on Tuesday. At least one person, identified as the deputy or naib imam, was killed in the incident, while three others were injured.

REASON OF CLASHES IN HARYANA

Violence erupted in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday after VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod and stones pelted at the procession.

According to some claims, the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh.

There were also reports that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante booked earlier for the murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in the Bhiwani district in February, was supposed to join the procession.

View Full Image Gurugram, Aug 01 (ANI): People gather near damaged shops after a clash broke out between two groups, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Yogendra Kumar)

The vigilante, however, told PTI that he did not participate on the advice of the VHP, which feared that his presence would create tension. There were also threats on Twitter daring him to come to Nuh.

Who is Monu Manesar?

Monu Manesar is among the 21 people who have been named in the alleged abduction and killing of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in the Bhiwani district of Haryana in February this year.

The charred bodies of Junaid (35) and Nasir (27) were found inside a vehicle in Bhiwani on February 16 after they were allegedly kidnapped, beaten, and murdered by members of the right-wing group Bajrang Dal, which had rubbished the claim.

Current situation in Haryana

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav has claimed that the situation is totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened. Post the clashes between the two groups in Nuh, a curfew has been imposed in the area. However, mobile internet services will remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 2, Wednesday.

Security has been strengthened in Delhi, Faridabad, and Palwal. The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital. Police visibility has been increased in areas with mixed populations and sensitive places. Drones are also being used.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will hold a maha panchayat today (2 August) in Manesar in which Hindu groups will demand that the arms licences of Muslims be cancelled.