Haryana's 75% reservation law in private sector jobs struck down by HC

PTI

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes Haryana government law providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs to state residents.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday quashed a 2020 Haryana government law providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs to the residents of the state.

The verdict was pronounced by Justices G S Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan.

Senior advocate Akshay Bhan said the bench quashed the complete act.

Bhan, one of the counsels for the petitioners, said it was argued that the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 violated Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution.

The court had admitted multiple petitions against the implementation of the act that provided 75% reservation in jobs in the private sector to candidates from the state.

It covered jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages upto 30,000.

