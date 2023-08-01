Nuh Violence: Haryana witnessed violent clashes between two groups in Mewat Nuh, near Gurugram. Police said that the fight started after Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession. Some police vehicles were also damaged.
The Haryana Police have informed PTI that stones were pelted and cars set on fire during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh adjoining Gurugram on Monday. Two home guards were shot dead and about a dozen policemen were injured, police said.
Gurugram district administration announced that all schools, colleges, and educational institutes will remain closed on Tuesday here. The order has been issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav.
Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar, other leaders appeal for peace
In the wake of "intense communal tension" in Haryana's Nuh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders cutting across party lines have appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the state. Khattar also said that "strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for the incident.
Nuh violence: Stranded being rescued. Efforts underway to restore peace, says Anil Vij
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Monday said the government has issued directions to suspend the Internet in Mewat after Nuh violence. Efforts are underway to restore peace. Those stranded are being rescued.
Nuh Violence: Internet services suspended till August 2
Suspension of the internet services will continue in Nuh district till August 2. The Haryana Government, in an official notification, has said that the order has been taken to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms. (ANI)
Nuh Violence: ‘There were attempts…’, says Gurugram DCP
"There were attempts by a few people to do stone pelting in Sohna after the reports of Mewat clashes but the situation is under control now. Social media is being monitored and police have been deployed," said DCP Gurugram Nitish Agarwal. (PTI)
Nuh Violence: Schools, colleges closed in Faridabad today
All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres in Faridabad district will remain closed today, August 1: District Information & Public Relations Officer, Faridabad
All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres in Gurugram district will remain closed on Tuesday, August 1: District Information & Public Relations Officer, Gurugram
Haryana: Nuh violence in visuals | Watch video
Haryana saw violent clashes erupt between two groups in Mewat Nuh. Videos of the clashes have emerged. Police have been deployed after reports of violent clashes broke out in Haryana's Mewat Nuh, near Gurugram.
All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed on Tuesday in Haryana's Gurugram, District Information and Public Relations Officer, Gurugram stated on Monday. (ANI)
