Amidst widespread protests in the country against the Centre's newly rolled out armed forced recruitment scheme 'Agnipath' some organisations have called for Bharat Bandh on June 20
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :As protests rage throughout the country, with rather lesser reported incidents on Sunday against the Centre's newly rolled out Agnipath recruitment scheme, several protestant groups have called for a Bharat Bandh on 20 June.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :As protests rage throughout the country, with rather lesser reported incidents on Sunday against the Centre's newly rolled out Agnipath recruitment scheme, several protestant groups have called for a Bharat Bandh on 20 June.
Earlier, under the 'Agnipath' scheme, youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 were to be recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. Subsequently, the Centre raised the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years for 2022 as protests against it intensified.
Earlier, under the 'Agnipath' scheme, youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 were to be recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. Subsequently, the Centre raised the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years for 2022 as protests against it intensified.
Thereafter, the Central government also announced several incentives including reserving 10% vacancies in its paramilitary and the Defence Ministry for Agnipath retirees and said it would look into any grievance about the new military recruitment scheme "with an open mind'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Thereafter, the Central government also announced several incentives including reserving 10% vacancies in its paramilitary and the Defence Ministry for Agnipath retirees and said it would look into any grievance about the new military recruitment scheme "with an open mind'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Those recruited under the scheme would be known as 'Agniveers'. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25% of the recruits from each batch would be offered regular service. The announcement of the new scheme came in the backdrop of recruitment into the military remaining stalled for over two years.
Those recruited under the scheme would be known as 'Agniveers'. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25% of the recruits from each batch would be offered regular service. The announcement of the new scheme came in the backdrop of recruitment into the military remaining stalled for over two years.
Faridabad police tightens security
Faridabad police tightens security
Faridabad police have tightened security in view of the call for a possible Bharat Bandh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Faridabad police have tightened security in view of the call for a possible Bharat Bandh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh. Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," said the police on Sunday.
"All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh. Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," said the police on Sunday.
Police Spokesperson Sube Singh said that the main objective of the police duties imposed during Bharat Bandh is to avert any untoward incident in the city and no law and order situation arises.
"For this, along with the police blocks already put up by the Faridabad Police, 11 other police blocks have been put up including Badarpur Border, Durga Builders, Prahladpur, Shooting Range, Mangar, Sikri border, Ballabhgarh bus stand, Railway Station, metro station, toll taxes etc. have been marked. Tomorrow, more than 2,000 policemen from Faridabad will be fielded to ensure that law and order is maintained in the city," the police said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"For this, along with the police blocks already put up by the Faridabad Police, 11 other police blocks have been put up including Badarpur Border, Durga Builders, Prahladpur, Shooting Range, Mangar, Sikri border, Ballabhgarh bus stand, Railway Station, metro station, toll taxes etc. have been marked. Tomorrow, more than 2,000 policemen from Faridabad will be fielded to ensure that law and order is maintained in the city," the police said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"All the ACPs will keep an eye on the situation in their area under the guidelines of the Commissioner of Police, Vikas Arora," he added.
"All the ACPs will keep an eye on the situation in their area under the guidelines of the Commissioner of Police, Vikas Arora," he added.
The police official informed that videography will be done to keep an eye on the "activities of anti-social elements" during the bandh.
The police official informed that videography will be done to keep an eye on the "activities of anti-social elements" during the bandh.
"Videography will be done in view of the possibility of activities of anti-social elements during the bandh. If the road is jammed or blocked at any place, then in coordination with the concerned supervising officer/station manager, or duty magistrate, the obstacle will be removed by talking to the people involved in the strike. No one will be allowed to take the law in hand," he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Videography will be done in view of the possibility of activities of anti-social elements during the bandh. If the road is jammed or blocked at any place, then in coordination with the concerned supervising officer/station manager, or duty magistrate, the obstacle will be removed by talking to the people involved in the strike. No one will be allowed to take the law in hand," he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Jharkhand schools shut on Monday
Jharkhand schools shut on Monday
Schools in Jharkhand will remain shut on Monday in view of the bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, officials said.
Schools in Jharkhand will remain shut on Monday in view of the bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, officials said.
The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed, they said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed, they said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"In view of the bandh called by certain organisations, it has been decided that all government, as well as private schools, will remain closed on Monday," School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma told PTI on Sunday.
"In view of the bandh called by certain organisations, it has been decided that all government, as well as private schools, will remain closed on Monday," School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma told PTI on Sunday.
"We do not want school students, especially those who travel by bus, to face any trouble. We have seen in Bihar that students were forced to get down from a bus as it was set ablaze," he added.
"We do not want school students, especially those who travel by bus, to face any trouble. We have seen in Bihar that students were forced to get down from a bus as it was set ablaze," he added.
Fresh dates for the postponed exams will soon be announced, he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Fresh dates for the postponed exams will soon be announced, he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kerala police warns protesters
Kerala police warns protesters
Kerala police on Sunday said its entire force would be on duty to arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property. State police chief (SPC) Anil Kant issued guidelines to the personnel to prevent violence against the public as well as forced closure of businesses, a release issued by the State Police Media Centre said.
Kerala police on Sunday said its entire force would be on duty to arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property. State police chief (SPC) Anil Kant issued guidelines to the personnel to prevent violence against the public as well as forced closure of businesses, a release issued by the State Police Media Centre said.
The SPC directed district police chiefs to ensure protection to courts, KSEB offices, KSRTC, private buses as well as government offices and institutions on June 20, it said. Besides that, police would also be putting up pickets and patrolling important locations from tonight, the release said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The SPC directed district police chiefs to ensure protection to courts, KSEB offices, KSRTC, private buses as well as government offices and institutions on June 20, it said. Besides that, police would also be putting up pickets and patrolling important locations from tonight, the release said.