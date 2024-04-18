In a viral video, Aamir Khan is heard speaking about terms like ‘15 lakh’ and ‘jumla’, apparently echoing the Congress’ slur against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On April 17, the Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person regarding a forged video involving Aamir Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the edited video, the Bollywood actor is heard speaking about terms like “15 lakh" and “Jumla," apparently echoing the Congress’ slur against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At the end of the video, the voice-over says, “Vote for Nyay. Vote for Congress," as the clip displays the Grand Old Party's election slogan.

Also Read: ‘Rahul Gandhi targets minority-dominated states like Kerala because…', says Ghulam Nabi Azad PTI reported that Aamir Khan’s office filed the FIR at the Khar Police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), and other sections of the Information Technology Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections," Khan's spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: Full list of constituencies voting on April 19 “We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police," the spokesperson added.

What’s the video about? In the 27-second clip, Aamir Khan speaks about India being a rich country, where every Indian citizen should have at least ₹15 lakh in their bank account. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘Not ordinary elections...’: PM Modi writes to BJP, NDA candidates ahead of first phase “Kya kaha? Aapke paas ye raqm nahi hai? To kahan gaye aapke 15 lakh rupaye? Jumle vaadon se raho saavdhan (What did you say? You don’t have that amount? Where is your ₹15 lakh? Beware of such false promises)," Aamir Khan is seen saying in the edited video.

The video clip, however, has turned out to be a modified version of the promo of Khan’s successful TV show, Satyamev Jayate. In the 2012 chat show, Khan addressed various social issues across the country.

In the actual video, he does not mention terms like “15 lakh" and “Jumla". He speaks about ₹1 crore and asks people to watch the Sunday episode to know more about it. Check out: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 kick off on April 19. The general elections will continue until June 1, and the counting will take place on June 4.

(With PTI inputs)

