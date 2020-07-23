Has Delhi’s corona curve plateaued?

In terms of absolute numbers, June figures can tell a story. On June 23, Delhi recorded 3,947 fresh cases, the highest daily number of cases in 24 hours since the outbreak. On Wednesday, one month later, the number was 1,349. This is part of a two-week pattern with the city witnessing a steady decline in the number of fresh cases since the last two weeks. Delhi has 1,25,096 cases with 3,690 fatalities, according to Union Health ministry figures on Wednesday. Of the total number of cases, 15,288 are active and 1,06,118 are cured/discharged. The numbers have improved steadily since June. The recovery rate which had fallen to nearly 36 per cent last month has now risen to 84 per cent, much higher than the national recovery rate of 62.72 per cent. On June 11, the Delhi High Court observed that the city was headed towards becoming the “corona capital" of the country. It was also the first city in the country to report one lakh cases.