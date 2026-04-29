Has govt issued order of 'hike in petrol and diesel prices by ₹10 & ₹12.50’? PIB fact-checks claim by TMC leaders

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday fact-checked a viral claim shared by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on social media, which stated that petrol and diesel prices would be increased by ₹10 and ₹12.50, respectively.

PIB said the central government has not issued any such order, further calling it “fake”.

“An order circulating on social media claims to be issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stating that petrol and diesel prices have been increased by ₹10 and ₹12.50, respectively,” PIB said on X.

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It added, "This order is #FAKE. The Government of India has NOT issued any such Order.”

It also urged citizens to depend only on official government sources for accurate updates and to refrain from sharing unverified information that could lead to confusion.

"Always verify such news only through official government sources," PIB Fact Check mentioned in its advisory.

What did the viral claim say? The viral claim posted by a TMC leader @Nilanjan DasAITC said, “Voting is still ongoing on and the shameless, anti-people @narendramodi government has brazenly hiked petrol price by ₹10 and diesel price by ₹12.50”, adding a fake order by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas claiming “Due to the sharp increase in global crude oil prices by over 100% in recent months, the cost of procurement has risen significantly, directly impacting domestic pricing.”

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Rahul Gandhi's warning on fuel prices On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned that petrol and diesel prices are likely to be increased once the Assembly elections end on April 29.

He also criticised the government for allegedly benefiting from low global crude oil prices and claimed that, with prices now rising, the burden would be passed on to the public.

"Election relief over, inflation's heat is on its way! After April 29th, watch out - petrol, diesel, everything will get expensive. When (crude) oil was cheap, the Modi government pocketed the profits. Now that it's expensive, it'll dump the burden on you," Gandhi stated in a post in Hindi on X.

He alleged, "A government that loots when it's cheap - leaving the public to bear the brunt of inflation.”

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The second phase of polling in West Bengal is being held today.

Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu have already been completed, with the results set to be announced on May 4.

Global oil prices have been rising due to the ongoing war in West Asia. Following attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28, disruptions in the global oil supply chain have occurred, mainly because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid speculation of a fuel price hike after polling in West Bengal concludes, a senior government official on Tuesday clarified that there are no plans to increase petrol and diesel prices, as per PTI.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel have stayed unchanged for a record fourth consecutive year, despite crude oil costs rising by more than 50% over the past two months due to the conflict in West Asia.

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The growing difference between higher input costs and stable fuel prices has caused significant losses for state-run fuel retailers, with some estimates suggesting daily losses of nearly ₹2,400 crore.

This has led to speculation that fuel prices may be increased after the politically significant Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry conclude on Wednesday. However, during a news briefing on the impact of the developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, also clarified, "There is no proposal to increase petrol and diesel prices.”