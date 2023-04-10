Indian and British authorities have vehemently denied claims suggesting that trade talks had been suspended for the year. The development came mere hours after a UK parliamentary delegation landed in the national capital for a four-city tour to explore two-way trade and research and development collaborations. Earlier reports had suggested that New Delhi "disengaged" from the talks after London failed to condemn Sikh separatists. Th

"Both the UK and India are committed to delivering an ambitious and mutually beneficial FTA and concluded the latest round of trade talks last month," a spokesperson for Britain's Department for Business and Trade said.

Reports citing unnamed officials within the Indian foreign ministry added that progress in the trade talks and concerns around Sikh separatist activities in Britain should not be interlinked.

Earlier on Sunday, a report by the London-based Times said that India was discontinuing the trade talks until the British government condemned the Khalistani-led attack against the Indian embassy last month. As officials cracked down on fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, a slew of protests had broken out at Indian embassies in various parts of the world.

The Times report also said that the UK home office was planning to crack down on the Sikh extremists and supporters of Khalistani movement in order to restart the negotiations.

Countering the report, a diplomatic official with the British High Commission in New Delhi said trade talks will continue in a scheduled manner and security officials in London were addressing India's concerns about Sikh separatist activities in Britain.

"The Foreign Secretary has condemned the recent acts of violence at the Indian High Commission, and we are working with the Metropolitan Police to review security and make changes to ensure the safety of its staff," the a UK spokesperson added.

