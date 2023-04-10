Has India halted trade deal talks with UK over Khalistani protests? Here's all you need to know2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Britain and India have an around 29 billion pound ($35.5 billion) trading relationship, and expanding it is a major part of Britain's Indo-Pacific foreign policy tilt.
Indian and British authorities have vehemently denied claims suggesting that trade talks had been suspended for the year. The development came mere hours after a UK parliamentary delegation landed in the national capital for a four-city tour to explore two-way trade and research and development collaborations. Earlier reports had suggested that New Delhi "disengaged" from the talks after London failed to condemn Sikh separatists. Th
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×