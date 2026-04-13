Has Iran charged India a toll for passage of ships from the Strait of Hormuz? Here's what Tehran envoy said

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Monday (IST) announced that Tehran has not charged any toll on Indian oil and gas tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, Hindustan Times reported.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump slammed the Islamic Republic for charging a "toll," calling it "world extortion." On 12 April, the US President vowed to block the Strait of Hormuz, hours after negotiations in Islamabad failed.

Addressing reporters at the Iranian embassy in New Delhi, Fathali said, "You can ask the Indian government if we have charged anything up to now," and added, "In this difficult time, we have good relations. We believe Iran and India share common interests and a common fate."

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India's response to Iran charging a "toll" Last week, after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, India's foreign ministry noted there had been “absolutely no discussion” on the issue of tolls between India and Iran. Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, during an inter-ministerial press briefing on the West Asia crisis on 9 April, said, “Yes, we have also seen some reports [about tolls being levied]… We continue to call for free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. We made this point in our statement yesterday as well, and continue to do so now.”

Responding to a question on toll charges, Jaiswal noted, "On the question of tolls… there has been no discussion on this point between us and Iran. So that is where we are. As to what the scenario will be if a certain situation arises in the future, we’ll see when the time comes. But our point of view at this point in time is that we continue to call for free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

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While several reports surfaced of the Islamic Republic charging a toll before the "fragile" truce, and of India being granted passage as a "friendly" country by Tehran, New Delhi denied any claims of making toll payments to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which continues to be blocked after the US and Israel waged war against Tehran in late February.

Also Read | US threatens prosecution of buyers and sellers of sanctioned Iranian oil

What did the Iranian ambassador to India say? Speaking to reporters, the Iranian ambassador to India thanked New Delhi and said, "I want to thank all the Indian people. I believe that they have demonstrated that they are truly reliable and compassionate partners in times of hardship. I would like to thank the government of India for facilitating all the necessary arrangements in this difficult time..."

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The Strait of Hormuz is our territorial waters: Fathali Speaking to ANI, he noted that before the US and Israel launched an attack in late February, the Strait of Hormuz was open. The key waterway is responsible for transporting roughly a fifth of the world's oil. He added that Tehran was attacked for 12 days before a ceasefire was reportedly accepted, and that the Islamic Republic agreed to negotiations. However, soon after, the United States and Israel launched another attack, targeting schools and hospitals. He reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz is Iran's territorial waters.

On the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, he said, "I think that it depends on the situation... Iran believes in and is committed to international law and freedom of navigation. We have announced that in the near future, we will provide the mechanism and announce it to all countries..."

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US-Iran failed negotiations Fathali's remarks reiterate Tehran's stance, which has consistently blamed the US for the failure to reach an agreement in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. Despite holding talks for 21 hours, the two sides failed to reach an agreement, with both blaming each other. Hours after the negotiations failed, Trump announced that the US military would begin blockading the Strait of Hormuz.

Key Takeaways Iran has not charged any tolls on Indian oil and gas tankers, reaffirming strong bilateral relations.

The Strait of Hormuz is critical for global oil transport, making navigation security vital.

Recent geopolitical tensions have led to conflicting narratives between Iran and the US regarding maritime tolls.