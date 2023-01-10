According to the data, Ahmedabad emerged as the most affordable housing market in the country with an affordability ratio of 22% which implies that on average a household in Ahmedabad needs to spend 22% of its income to pay EMI for housing loans. Ahmedabad was followed by Kolkata and Pune at 25% each in 2022. Mumbai was the only city that recorded a higher-than-threshold affordability ratio at 53%, although it has improved the most since 2010.