Has pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh fled to Nepal? Here's the story so far

Has pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh fled to Nepal? Here's the story so far1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 07:28 PM IST
The self-styled Sikh preacher continued to be on the run for a week now following the police crackdown against him and his Waris Punjab De outfit. The whereabouts of Amritpal Singh remains unknown after he was allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Haryana's Kurukshetra district on March 19.
A week after the Punjab Police crackdown against Amritpal Singh, reports suggest that the pro-Khalistan leader may now try to enter Nepal. An alert has also been issued along the international border and reports suggest that the fugitive leader was last spotted in Uttar Pradesh.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×