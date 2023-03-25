Has pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh fled to Nepal? Here's the story so far

A week after the Punjab Police crackdown against Amritpal Singh, reports suggest that the pro-Khalistan leader may now try to enter Nepal. An alert has also been issued along the international border and reports suggest that the fugitive leader was last spotted in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an India Today report, the radical preacher was spotted was last spotted in UP's Lakhipur Kheri area on March 23. CCTV footage that emerged on Saturday - purportedly from Patiala - also showed Singh and his key associate Papalpreet Singh walking through the streets while talking on a mobile phone.

"Based on inputs from intelligence agencies that Amritpal can enter Nepal, we have issued an alert on the border. Posters with their pictures have also been put up on the border in Rupaidiha. We are closely monitoring the movement of people along the border," a Sashastra Seema Bal commandant said on Friday.

With the latest footage and location details yet to be confirmed by officials, Singh's last shared location was Haryana's Shahabad - where he was harboured by a woman at her home in Kurukshetra district's Shahabad on March 19.

The SSB has put up posters bearing pictures of Amritpal Singh and his aides in the border city of Bahraich. While Punjab is far from the border town of Rupaidiha, officials contend that the presence of a considerable Sikh population gives Amritpal the opportunity to hide there and enter Nepal. Bahraich and Rupaidiha are approximately 50 km apart by road.

(With inputs from agencies)