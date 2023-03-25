Has pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh fled to Nepal? Here's the story so far

The SSB has put up posters bearing pictures of Amritpal Singh and his aides in the border city of Bahraich. While Punjab is far from the border town of Rupaidiha, officials contend that the presence of a considerable Sikh population gives Amritpal the opportunity to hide there and enter Nepal. Bahraich and Rupaidiha are approximately 50 km apart by road.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}