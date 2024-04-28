Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged obscene video case in Hassan district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the X platform wrote, "The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case. Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted".

The SIT probe would be done in response to the request of the Women's Commission, the Karnataka Congress government said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Chairperson of the Women's Commission had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request," Siddaramaiah added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Police has said that Prajwal Revanna has left the country, Deccan Herald reported citing CMO's statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Explicit video clips are being circulated in Hassan and it appears prime facie that women were sexually assaulted (forced)," CM said.

On April 25, the Women's Commission Chairperson requested Siddaramaiah to initiate an SIT probe after objectionable videos began circulating on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the women's commission has written to the Chief Minister as well as the Home Minister in this regard.

He has asked JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy to come clean on the Hassan sex scandal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The allegations of sexual assault are not just on some random Hassan leader. The Prime minister, Vijayendra, Shobakka, Ashok, Kumaranna, and Ashwath Narayan must answer to the people. I read reports of them saying that the Women's Commission is trying to tarnish their image. The Commission has written a letter to the CM and the Home Minister. The media has to throw light on this and tell the people what is happening in Hassan without keeping mum on it," Shivakumar said at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!