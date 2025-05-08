'Hate speech can't be tolerated,' says SC rebuking BJP MP Nishikant Dubey – ‘courts not as fragile as flowers…’

Supreme Court gas has called the remarks of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Nishikant Dubey ‘highly irresponsible’ and reflective of a penchant to attract attention by casting aspersions on the top Court and its judges

The bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, however, refrained from taking action, saying public confidence cannot be shaken by “such absurd statements,” legal news website LiveLaw reported.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea seeking direction to initiate suo motu contempt case against Nishikant Dubey for allegedly making derogatory and scandalising remarks against the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

The petition sought directions to the Union home ministry to issue an advisory to all chief secretaries of states to curb the hate and provocative speeches by political parties and its leaders related to Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Dubey, during an interview to ANI had said that CJI Khanna was to blame for “all civil wars in the country”. The BJP MP made the remarks after the CJI-led bench suggested a stay on the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Dubey's remarks show ‘ignorance’ about the role of the constitutional courts and the duties and obligations bestowed on them under the Constitution, Supreme Court said in its order, as cited by news agency ANI.

The Supreme Court said it is of the firm opinion that ‘courts are not as fragile as flowers to wither and wilt under such ludicrous statements.’

While we are not entertaining the present petition, the Court made it clear that any attempt to spread communal hatred or indulge in hate speech must be dealth with an iron hand.

Hate Speech Can't Be Tolerated: SC "Hate speech cannot be tolerated as it leads to loss of dignity and self worth of the targetted group members, contributes to disharmont among groups and erodes tolerance and open-mindedness which a must for a multi-cultural society committed to the idea of equality," the Court said in the strongly-worded order.

On April 22, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) passed a resolution condemning remarks made by Dubey against the Supreme Court and the CJI.

Dubey had allegedly said the "Supreme Court is taking the country towards anarchy" and that “Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for the civil wars taking place in the country”. Hours after Dubey's remarks stirred a controversy, the BJP was quick to distance itself from his statements, calling them “personal comments”.