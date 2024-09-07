Hathras road accident has claimed as many as 15 lives and left 11 people injured, according to ANI report. Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday confirmed the deaths of 15 individuals, including seven men, four women, and four children, in the tragic road accident.

The road accident took place on September 6 when a roadway bus en route to Aligarh collided with a tempo loader. The bus reportedly had 30 passengers onboard when the incident took place. On Friday evening, the vehicle was on its way back after attending a ritual in a village in the Hathras district.

"So far the confirmed deaths are 15, including 7 men, 4 women, and 4 children. The accident occurred due to the collision of a roadway bus and another vehicle," ANI quoted Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V as saying. He added, "11 injured are undergoing treatment here, while 8 have been referred to Aligarh for treatment."

Expressing remorse over the incident, PM Modi said that both the local administration and state government are providing all possible assistance to the victims.

In a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister's Office quoted PM Modi as saying, “The road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them strength in this difficult time.”

The post added, “Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.”

In another post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured in the Hathras road accident. This amount will be sanctioned from Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the families of the bereaved and those injured in Hathras accident. He further wished for swift recovery of the injured and assured that the district administration officials have been instructed to ensure the proper treatment of those affected. Yogi Adityanath's post on X stated, “I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured.”