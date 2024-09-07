Hathras accident: 15 dead, 11 injured after bus en-route Aligarh rams into tempo loader; PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh aid

Hathras accident: In response to the Hathras road accident that killed 15 and injured 11, PM Modi announced 2 lakh for families of the deceased and 50,000 for the injured. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published7 Sep 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Hathras accident: The road accident site where bus en-route Aligarh collided with tempo loader in Hathras district on Friday.
Hathras accident: The road accident site where bus en-route Aligarh collided with tempo loader in Hathras district on Friday.(HT_PRINT)

Hathras road accident has claimed as many as 15 lives and left 11 people injured, according to ANI report. Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday confirmed the deaths of 15 individuals, including seven men, four women, and four children, in the tragic road accident.

The road accident took place on September 6 when a roadway bus en route to Aligarh collided with a tempo loader. The bus reportedly had 30 passengers onboard when the incident took place. On Friday evening, the vehicle was on its way back after attending a ritual in a village in the Hathras district.

Also Read | Four Indian Army personnel killed in road accident

"So far the confirmed deaths are 15, including 7 men, 4 women, and 4 children. The accident occurred due to the collision of a roadway bus and another vehicle," ANI quoted Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V as saying. He added, "11 injured are undergoing treatment here, while 8 have been referred to Aligarh for treatment."

Expressing remorse over the incident, PM Modi said that both the local administration and state government are providing all possible assistance to the victims.

Also Read | Centre may double coverage under its flagship insurance schemes

In a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister's Office quoted PM Modi as saying, “The road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them strength in this difficult time.”

The post added, “Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.”

In another post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and 50,000 for those injured in the Hathras road accident. This amount will be sanctioned from Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Also Read | Dhanbad-bound Kisan Express splits into two near Seohara in UP’s Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the families of the bereaved and those injured in Hathras accident. He further wished for swift recovery of the injured and assured that the district administration officials have been instructed to ensure the proper treatment of those affected. Yogi Adityanath's post on X stated, “I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Sep 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaHathras accident: 15 dead, 11 injured after bus en-route Aligarh rams into tempo loader; PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh aid

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.000.00
      Chennai
      73,888.000.00
      Delhi
      73,528.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue