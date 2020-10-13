As a part of their ongoing investigation in the Hathras case, a Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI ) team has reached the crime scene on Tuesday morning and collected samples from the spot where the victim of the alleged gang-rape was cremated on 30 September.

The premier investigating agency has also met the family members of the 19-year old Dalit victim in Bulgarhi village in Hathras, according to reports.

The Hathras gang-rape victim had died a fortnight on 29 September at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital after an alleged brutal assault by four upper caste men of the village on 14 September.

Following her death, the District Magistrate ordered cremation in the village in the dead of the night allegedly against the consent of her family members.

'No arrest has been made'

The team had earlier registered an FIR and took the brother of the victim to record his statement. However, no arrest has been made, as per CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur.

Speaking to the family members, the CBI investigators inquired details about the sequence of events on the day of the crime.

The CBI officials also asked the local police to cordon off the crime scene, which was virtually a thoroughfare for nearly 29 days since the horrific incident.

Forensic experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) joined the CBI investigators to carry out a detailed crime scene analysis.

The Hathras case was referred to the investigating agency by the Uttar Pradesh government after a political storm over the alleged apathy of the state administration.

The Chief Minister's Office said that Yogi Adityanath has given orders for CBI probe into the incident.

The state government had earlier ordered a Special Investigation Team probe into the case.

The government also gave directions to suspend SP, DSP, Inspector and some others officials based on the first report of SIT.

Political parties including the Congress, Aam Admi Party, Trinamool Congress Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, staged protests demanding justice for the gang-rape victim.

