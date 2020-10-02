Hathras case: No rape incidents should happen, Delhi CM Kejriwal joins protest

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday joined the protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged gang rape and assault of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the protesters, the chief minister said there should no politics on the incident. No rape incidents should happen in the country, Kejriwal added.

"The entire country wants that the culprits should be given stringent punishment. Some people feel that attempts are being made to save them. At this time, the victim's family needs all the possible help," Arvind Kejriwal said, according to ANI reports.

The young woman succumbed to the severe injuries she suffered when she was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted by four upper-caste men – later arrested – in the fields at her village in Hathras on September 14.

She was cremated in Hathras in the dead of the night with family members saying they were not allowed to bring the body home one last time. But police claimed they had the family's consent for the cremation.

Protests at Jantar Mantar

Jantar Mantar in central Delhi buzzed with activity on Friday as the venue witnessed perhaps its first biggest protest ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with hundreds of protesters gathering there to demand justice for the Hathras murder victim.

Social distancing norms and wearing of masks went for a toss as many of the protesters raised slogans without wearing masks.

A sea of people from different walks of life — students, activists, citizens and political leaders — attended the protest which was initially supposed to be held at India Gate but was shifted to Jantar Mantar owing to the prohibitory orders in place around Rajpath area.

People also held a candlelight vigil for the Hathras victim as slogans demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth and seeking justice for the victim rent the air.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via