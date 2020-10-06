Hathras case: SC asks UP govt for update on steps taken to protect witnesses

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Yogi Adityanath government to apprise it by 8 October on the steps taken to protect the family and witnesses in the Hathras incident, in which a 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly brutally gangraped following which she succumbed to her injuries.

The top court says it will ensure that the probe into Hathras rape case incident is smooth. The SC’s observation came while hearing a PIL during which the Uttar Pradesh government expressed willingness to refer the investigation to the CBI as fake narratives were being spread about the incident with political motives.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, said, “Narratives after narratives being spread in Hathras case, this this needs to be stopped."

The CBI probe in Hathras case will ensure no vested interests will be able to create fake, false narrative with oblique motives, Mehta informed the court.

The state government told the top court that probe in Hathras case may be conducted by CBI under supervision of apex court.

The apex court has also asked the UP government to file an affidavit detailing the witness protection efforts on ground in the case. Terming the incident as horrible and extraordinary, a SC bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said, “We want it on affidavit on how Hathras case witnesses are being protected. We want you (UP government) to ascertain whether victim's family has chosen a lawyer. We want to know the scope of Allahabad HC proceedings how we can widen it and make it relevant."

The apex court also questioned if the family has access to a lawyer.

Meanwhile, the UP govt said that it will file an affidavit on Thursday on witness protection in Hathras case. The SC has now fixed hearing of plea for next week.

All about the Hathras case

A Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on 14 September. She died on 29 September at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on 30 September by the UP cops. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, claim the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

The state government has already recommended a CBI probe in the matter and quoting FSL reports, it has denied the rape charge.

The SIT today visited the spot where the Hathras victim was cremated by the UP cops, allegedly without the consent or presence of the woman's family members.

With agency inputs

