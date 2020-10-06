Hathras case: SC asks UP govt for update on steps taken to protect witnesses

The apex court has also asked the UP government to file an affidavit detailing the witness protection efforts on ground in the case. Terming the incident as horrible and extraordinary, a SC bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said, “We want it on affidavit on how Hathras case witnesses are being protected. We want you (UP government) to ascertain whether victim's family has chosen a lawyer. We want to know the scope of Allahabad HC proceedings how we can widen it and make it relevant."