Hathras cop transferred after six kanwariyas killed in mishap

Hathras cop transferred after six kanwariyas killed in mishap2 min read . 04:19 PM IST
Kanwar Yatra: Hathras SP Vikas Kumar Vaidya has been tranfered to Mirzapur as Commandant PAC and Devesh Kumar Pandey posted there is now new Hathras SP.
Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hathras district over his alleged negligence, after six kanwariyas were killed in a road accident yesterday. However, no official reason has been cited for the transfer of senior police official.
According to an order issued by ADG, Personnel, Raja Srivastava, Hathras SP Vikas Kumar Vaidya has been tranfered to Mirzapur as Commandant PAC and Devesh Kumar Pandey posted there is now new Hathras SP.
It is believed that the decision has been taken over the mishap as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier instructed to ensure traffic plans and arrangements for Kanwar Yatra in the state, as reported by news agency PTI.
During the early hours on Saturday, six kanwariyas from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior were killed after being mowed down by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. Police informed that a total of seven Kanwar devotees were moved down by the truck, out of which six were killed and one was seriously injured in the accident.
Rajeev Krishna, ADG, Agra Zone as quoted by news agency ANI said that an investigation into the incident is underway and based on the information received, the driver will be nabbed soon.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army and police officials save the life the seven Kanwar Yatra pilgrims after they were swept away by a powerful current of Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Fr
'Kanwar Yatra', an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees, started on 14 July. 'Sawan' (Shravan), which is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year, started on July 14 this year. The devotees also observe fasts on Mondays which are called particularly auspicious days of the month.
During this, the Kanwariyas or pilgrims visit holy places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of river Ganga. They then worship Lord Shiva with the same water.
Generally, the devotees of Lord Shiva or ‘Kanwariyas’ collect water from river Ganga at Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples in their areas as part of the yatra.
The pilgrimage is taking place this year after the covid-associated restrictions of two years.
