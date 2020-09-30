Hathras gang-rape: UP govt announces 25 lakh ex-gratia, house, job for kin

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that the kin of the 19-year-old woman, who died two weeks after she was gang-raped in Hathras, will be given ₹25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, along with a government job to one family member.

Fastrack court will hear the matter and three-member SIT formed to probe the case, the government added.

Earlier today, the state's assistant director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar said the woman's funeral was conducted with the consent of the family. “They were present during the funeral. The body was putrefying. The victim died yesterday in Delhi. After the post-mortem, the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family members. The details of the examination will soon be out and shared," Prashant Kumar said.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today spoke to the father of the and assured him of stringent action against all the accused, a senior official said.

"The CM has spoken to the father of the deceased woman of Hathras. Her father...asked for harshest penalty against the accused. The CM assured him that the most stringent action shall be taken against the accused and all possible help shall be provided to the family of the deceased," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

The Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gang-raped, was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday.

On September 14, the young woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing soon after. She was found later, beaten and tortured, her tongue cut as she bit it when the accused attempted to strangle her.

She was first admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday.

With inputs from agencies





