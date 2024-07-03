Uttar Pradesh government confirms identification of most of the 116 people who died in a stampede at a 'satsang' event in Hathras. Devotees rushed to collect 'raj', resulting in a tragic incident. Authorities cite heat, suffocation, and overcrowding as factors.

The Uttar Pradesh government has confirmed the identification of most of the 116 people who lost their lives in a stampede during a 'satsang' event held in Sikandra Rao, Hathras district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Devotees from across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states had gathered for the religious gathering, underscoring the widespread impact of the incident across the region.

Aligarh Zone Inspector General of Police (IG) Shalabh Mathur told PTI, “116 people have died in the stampede incident in Hathras."

Etah and Hathras are adjacent districts, and people from Etah had also come to attend the ‘satsang’.

Rush for ‘raj’ According to an eyewitness, the stampede at the 'satsang' event in Sikandra Rao, Hathras district, occurred due to a rush among followers of Bhole Baba to collect “raj" (dust) from the path where the preacher's vehicle had passed while leaving the venue. This tragic incident underscores the intense devotion and the unfortunate consequences that arose during the gathering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sikandra Rau sub-divisional magistrate Ravindra Kumar said the stampede took place when devotees tried to get a glimpse of Bhole Baba after the event ended. They also wanted to collect some soil from around the baba’s feet (raj), he told PTI.

Meanwhile, after the Uttar Pradesh police searched Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district for ‘Bhole Baba’; Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar revealed that Baba ji was not found inside the campus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We did not find Baba ji inside the campus...He is not here..." said Deputy SP Sunil Kumar.

Also Read: List of major stampedes at religious gatherings across India

Suffocation inside tent Authorities have indicated that heat and suffocation inside the tent may have contributed to the stampede at the event held in a village in Hathras district, located approximately 350 kilometres southwest of Lucknow, the state capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UP Police officer Rajesh Singh said that overcrowding was likely a significant factor. Initial reports suggested organizers had permission for 5,000 attendees, yet more than 15,000 people ultimately arrived.

A participant, Shakuntala Devi told PTI that the stampede took place while people were leaving the venue. People fell atop each other, one after the other, she said, and then the bodies were pulled out.

'Satsang' participant Sonu Kumar blamed the slippery ground for the stampede. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When Guru ji left the place after almost one and half hours, all of a sudden devotees ran behind him to touch his feet," he said. When they turned back, some slipped.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar Jha, a member of parliament, told reporters, “Look what happened and how many people have lost their lives. Will anyone be accountable?" He said the stampede was a failure by the state and federal governments to manage large crowds, adding that “people will keep on dying" if authorities do not take safety protocols seriously enough, AP reported.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government announced ₹2 lakh compensation to the kin of those who died in the incident and also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!