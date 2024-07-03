Meet Bhola Baba, who is ‘missing’ after Hathras stampede claiming 121 lives

  • Organizers had permission to host about 5,000 people, but more than 15,000 attended the event by the preacher Narayan Sakar Hari alias ’Bhole Baba’.

Livemint
First Published08:34 AM IST
A poster showing Narayan Sakar Hari alias ’Bhole Baba’(X)
A poster showing Narayan Sakar Hari alias ’Bhole Baba’(X)

Following a search operation by Uttar Pradesh police at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district for 'Bhole Baba', who organized the Satsang in Hathras in Pulrai village where a stampede claimed 12 lives, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar confirmed that Baba ji was not located on the premises.

Also Read: UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: 116 killed at 'satsang’, 'suffocation' primary reason; PM condoles

“We did not find Baba inside the campus...He is not here...” said Deputy SP Sunil Kumar, as reported by ANI.

Who is Narayan Sakar Hari alias ‘Bhole Baba’?

Narayan Saakar Hari, also known as Bhole Baba and Sakar Vishwa Hari Baba of Patiali, hails from Patiyali in Etah district, Uttar Pradesh, and was the spiritual leader hosting the 'satsang' event in Hathras where a tragic stampede claimed 116 lives.

According to reports from Navbharat Times, Narayan Saakar Hari assisted his father in farming before pursuing spirituality. Born Suraj Pal in Bahadur Nagari village to farmer Nanne Lal and Katori Devi, he completed his early education locally and later served as a head constable in the UP police's Local Intelligence Unit.

Also Read: Overcrowding, suffocation inside tent, rush for ‘raj’ - What led to stampede at Hathras satsang?

Claiming to have worked with the Intelligence Bureau, he resigned from the police in the 1990s to dedicate himself fully to spiritual teachings. Unlike many other spiritual leaders, Narayan Saakar Hari prefers attire like white suits with ties or kurta-pyjamas over saffron robes. He emphasizes using donations solely for his devotees and is accompanied by his wife, Prem Bati, during his sermons.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartfelt condolences on social media, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident.

Also Read: Hathras Stampede: Visuals show aftermath of tragedy after hundreds gathered for ’Bhole Baba’ satsang

The state government has announced the registration of an FIR against the event organizers. In response to the tragedy, the Prime Minister's Office and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex-gratia compensation of 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of each deceased victim, along with 50,000 for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaMeet Bhola Baba, who is ‘missing’ after Hathras stampede claiming 121 lives

Most Active Stocks

Federal Bank

180.85
04:06 AM | 3 JUL 2024
5.8 (3.31%)

HDFC Bank

1,775.20
04:06 AM | 3 JUL 2024
44.65 (2.58%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.70
04:06 AM | 3 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.24%)

Bank Of Baroda

266.75
04:06 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1.75 (0.66%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

970.75
03:57 AM | 3 JUL 2024
63.05 (6.95%)

KEC International

951.40
03:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
48.7 (5.39%)

Action Construction Equipment

1,554.25
03:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
68.4 (4.6%)

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

720.00
03:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
30.2 (4.38%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue