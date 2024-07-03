Meet Bhola Baba, who is ‘missing’ after Hathras stampede claiming 121 lives

Following a search operation by Uttar Pradesh police at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district for 'Bhole Baba', who organized the Satsang in Hathras in Pulrai village where a stampede claimed 12 lives, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar confirmed that Baba ji was not located on the premises. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We did not find Baba inside the campus...He is not here..." said Deputy SP Sunil Kumar, as reported by ANI.

Who is Narayan Sakar Hari alias ‘Bhole Baba’? Narayan Saakar Hari, also known as Bhole Baba and Sakar Vishwa Hari Baba of Patiali, hails from Patiyali in Etah district, Uttar Pradesh, and was the spiritual leader hosting the 'satsang' event in Hathras where a tragic stampede claimed 116 lives.

According to reports from Navbharat Times, Narayan Saakar Hari assisted his father in farming before pursuing spirituality. Born Suraj Pal in Bahadur Nagari village to farmer Nanne Lal and Katori Devi, he completed his early education locally and later served as a head constable in the UP police's Local Intelligence Unit.

Claiming to have worked with the Intelligence Bureau, he resigned from the police in the 1990s to dedicate himself fully to spiritual teachings. Unlike many other spiritual leaders, Narayan Saakar Hari prefers attire like white suits with ties or kurta-pyjamas over saffron robes. He emphasizes using donations solely for his devotees and is accompanied by his wife, Prem Bati, during his sermons.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartfelt condolences on social media, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident.

The state government has announced the registration of an FIR against the event organizers. In response to the tragedy, the Prime Minister's Office and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex-gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of each deceased victim, along with ₹50,000 for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

