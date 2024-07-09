Hathras Stampede: Uttar Pradesh government suspends 6 officials for negligence in Hathras stampede. SIT report hints at a bigger conspiracy behind the tragic incident.

Hathras Stampede: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has suspended six officials for 'negligence' in performing their duties. The action comes after the Special Investigations Team (SIT), probing the tragic incident that killed over 100 people, recommended action against the officials. Further, the SIT report also mentioned that it would not rule out a 'bigger conspiracy' behind the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tragic Hathras stampede took place on 2 July at a godman, Bhole Baba's Satsang, claiming 121 lives. The incident occurred at a religious 'Satsang' event of self-styled godman Suraj Pal, alias' Bhole Baba,' in Fulari village, Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, on 2 July.

Hathras Stampede: 6 Officials suspended The Uttar Pradesh government has taken swift action by suspending six officials, including the Sub-District Magistrate (SDM), Circle Officer (CO), Tehsildar, Station Officer, and two Chowki Incharges of Sikandrarao. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This decision is in response to the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, which identified negligence on the part of these officials in performing their duties.

The SIT report highlighted that the SDM granted event permission without venue inspection or informing higher authorities, implicating the program organizer, local police, and administration at the tehsil level for their role in the unfortunate incident.

Hathras Stampede: Big Conspiracy A tragic stampede occurred at the 'Satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, resulting in 121 fatalities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Initial investigations by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) have primarily blamed event organizers for the incident, citing eyewitness testimony and supporting evidence.

However, the SIT has not ruled out the possibility of a larger conspiracy and has emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive inquiry. "The SIT did not rule out any big conspiracy behind the incident and has stated the need for a thorough investigation," officials said.

In a surprising twist, the godman's lawyer alleged on 6 July that the stampede was triggered by a "poisonous substance" sprayed by unidentified individuals, suggesting a potentially sinister motive behind the tragedy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hathras Stampede: Accused Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the Hathras stampede incident, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody after being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court last week.

Madhukar had been absconding, and a reward of ₹1 lakh was announced for information leading to his arrest.

Police apprehended Madhukar on 5 July in the national capital, Delhi. According to the police, two other accused, Ramprakash Shakya and Sanju Yadav, were also arrested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!