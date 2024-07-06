Hathras stampede: Main suspect Devprakash Madhukar arrested | 10 updates

Devprakash Madhukar, the main suspect in the Hathras stampede, surrendered to the SIT, STF, and Police. His advocate emphasized ensuring his health and participation in the investigation.

Devprakash Madhukar, the main suspect in the Hathras stampede that claimed 121 deaths, has surrendered in front of SIT, STF and Police, his Advocate AP Singh said in a video message on Friday. Here are the top ten updates:

1. As reported by ANI, advocate AP Singh said, “Dev Prakash Madhukar who was named in the FIR in the Hathras case, was said to be the main organiser has surrendered in front of SIT, STF and Police. We have handed him over to the SIT and the Uttar Pradesh Police. Now a thorough investigation can be done...His health should be taken care of, he is a heart patient and nothing wrong should happen to him…"

2. "It was my promise that we will not use any anticipatory bail, will not file any application and will not go to any court, because what have we done? What is our crime? We told you that we would surrender Dev Prakash Madhukar, take him in front of the police, interrogate him, participate in the investigation, and take part in the inquiry," he further said. However, no such information has been received from the police yet.

4. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on Friday to meet with the families of the people affected by the July 2 stampede. In route to Hathras, Gandhi also stopped in Aligarh and met with families of the victims of the tragedy that took place at a religious 'Satsang' event in Fulari village in which 121 people were killed.

5. Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Friday said the Central government has extended cooperation to the Uttar Pradesh government in the investigation into the stampede in Hathras.

6. “It is a very sad and sensitive incident and that is being investigated thoroughly and whatever facts come out after the investigation, certainly the state government is keeping an eye on it and the Prime Minister is very sensitive towards such incidents," he said during an event here.

7. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adidyanath announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh for the families of the victims who lost their lives, along with ₹50,000 for the people who got injured there.

8. A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava has been constituted to ensure comprehensiveness of the subject matter and transparency in the inquiry.

9. The Judicial Commission will investigate the stampede incident over the next two months and submit its report to the State Government.

10. During a religious gathering, a stampede occurred when devotees hurried to receive blessings and gather soil near a preacher, Bhole Baba's feet. However, they were prevented by security personnel, leading to pushing and shoving among the crowd. This resulted in people falling down, causing chaos at the location.

