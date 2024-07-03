The death toll from the stampede at a religious event in Hathras district on July 2 has risen to 116 and a top police official said most of the victims have been identified. Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. Police are continuing the search for the organiser of the Satsang, Bhole Baba. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"So far, the death toll is 116, and the number of injured is 18, all of whom are out of danger," Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V told ANI on Tuesday.The Uttar Pradesh government confirmed that most of the victims have been identified, with efforts on to identify the remaining bodies. Aligarh Zone Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur told PTI, "116 people have died in the stampede incident in Hathras." The deceased included women and children who had gathered from various districts for the 'satsang'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences over the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. PM Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the tragedy. He stated, "The Uttar Pradesh government is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," in a post on X.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressing deep sorrow, announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured. He ordered a thorough investigation and formed a team under the leadership of ADG Agra and Commissioner Aligarh to look into the causes of the accident. CM Adityanath is personally monitoring the situation and has dispatched two ministers, the Chief Secretary, and the DGP to the site.

Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar noted that the incident occurred at a private event. "Permission for the event was given by the SDM and it was a private event. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and the kin of the deceased," Kumar said.

Following the incident, a search operation was conducted at the Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in search of 'Bhole Baba', the organizer of the event. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar revealed that 'Bhole Baba' was not found in the premises of the trust.

Aligarh DM Vishak G Iyer stated that 23 bodies have been brought to Aligarh and three injured are receiving treatment, with one in critical condition.

Hathras Chief Medical Officer Dr. Manjeet Singh reported that out of 32 bodies brought to the facility, 19 have been identified. "A total of 116 people have died so far... 32 bodies were brought here and 19 of them have been identified. We are identifying the rest of them," he said.

Congress MP KL Sharma and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary have called for stricter safety measures at such events. Witnesses described the chaotic scene as people rushed to seek blessings, leading to the deadly stampede on the narrow path.

An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the tragedy. A committee, chaired by DG Zone Agra, will submit a report to the Chief Minister.

(With Inputs from agencies)

