Hathras Stampede: ‘Bhole Baba never lets people touch his feet..’ lawyer denies ‘charan raj’ claim | 10 points

Hathras Stampede: Lawyer A P Singh, representing Bhole Baba, denied initial reports suggesting the tragedy occurred when attendees rushed to collect soil or “charan raj” of the preacher's feet.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. The preacher 'Bhole Baba' identified as Suraj Pal is also known by the names of Narayan Sakar Hari and Jagat Guru Vishwahari. As reported by PTI, Singh further alleged that “anti-social elements” were responsible for the stampede at the preacher's 'satsang' event, which claimed the lives of 121 people the previous day.

2. According to preliminary government reports, the stampede occurred when a large number of his followers, mostly women, rushed towards Baba Narayan Hari alias Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba when he was leaving to get a closer glimpse of the preacher and collect his “charan raj”.

3. “Some anti-social elements hatched a conspiracy. When Narayan Saakar Hari left the venue, his vehicles left, our volunteers and followers failed to understand what was happening due to the conspiracy. This was done as per a plan and should be investigated,” lawyer A P Singh told PTI.

4. Singh stated that Bhole Baba is willing to collaborate with the state administration and police investigating Tuesday's stampede. Additionally, he has called for a thorough investigation into the entire incident.

5. Asked about the claims made in the FIR and a preliminary report made by the local sub-divisional magistrate, the Supreme Court lawyer denied the charges and said, “Narayan Saakar Hari never lets followers touch his feet. The mention of the 'charan raj' is also false. There is no video or picture of such an act.”

6. Singh clarified that he is representing Baba Bhole and the main organizer of the 'satsang' held in Phulrai village within the Sikandar Rau police station area. He noted that the preacher himself is not named as an accused in the FIR filed in relation to the stampede incident.

7. Regarding his legal steps, he said, “We will visit the incident spot, consider other factors, and make a decision accordingly. During his programmes, maps are made, permissions are taken, and arrangements are made in adequate area.”

8. Singh added that Bhole Baba has condemned what happened after his 'satsang'. He claimed that the preacher's 'sevadars' and followers were extending support to the victims of the stampede and offering them food and medicines.

9. Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel established a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission led by Justice (Retired) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava. The commission aims to ensure a thorough investigation with transparency regarding the matter at hand. The other two members of the commission include Hemant Rao, a retired IAS officer, and Bhavesh Kumar Singh, a retired IPS officer.

10. The Judicial Commission will investigate the various aspects of the Hathras stampede in the next two months, and after the investigation, a report will be submitted to the State Government.