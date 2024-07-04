Hathras stampede: Police conducts search operation for ’Bhole Baba’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri. Details here

Police conducts search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in ​​Mainpuri district in search of 'Bhole Baba', who conducted a Satsang in Hathras where a stampede took place today claiming the lives of 123 people.

The tragic stampede incident that occurred on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras claimed the lives of 121 people and as many as 35 people are injured.

The prime facie report submitted by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the Sikandra Rao division of the district suggests that the stampede occurred as devotees rushed to seek blessing from 'Bhole Baba', the preacher at the religious congregation Satsang, as he was about to leave the venue after the prayer.

The preacher 'Bhole Baba' identified as Suraj Pal is also known by the names of Narayan Sakar Hari and Jagat Guru Vishwahari.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against Devprakash Madhukar, referred to as 'Mukhya Sewadar' and other organizers of the 'Satsang'. The preacher 'Bhole Baba', who is currently untraceable, has not been named in the FIR.

Uttar Pradesh police have launched a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district.