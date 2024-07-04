Hathras stampede: Police conducts search operation for ’Bhole Baba’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri. Details here

  • The tragic stampede incident that occurred on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras claimed the lives of 121 people and as many as 35 people are injured.

Agencies
Updated10:46 AM IST
Suraj Pal aka Narayan Sakar alias Bhole Baba, a religious preacher. 107 people, mostly women, died in a stampede during Satsang held by Suraj Pal in Rati Bharpur village of Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh
Suraj Pal aka Narayan Sakar alias Bhole Baba, a religious preacher. 107 people, mostly women, died in a stampede during Satsang held by Suraj Pal in Rati Bharpur village of Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh(HT_PRINT)

Police conducts search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in ​​Mainpuri district in search of 'Bhole Baba', who conducted a Satsang in Hathras where a stampede took place today claiming the lives of 123 people.

The tragic stampede incident that occurred on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras claimed the lives of 121 people and as many as 35 people are injured.

The prime facie report submitted by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the Sikandra Rao division of the district suggests that the stampede occurred as devotees rushed to seek blessing from 'Bhole Baba', the preacher at the religious congregation Satsang, as he was about to leave the venue after the prayer.

The preacher 'Bhole Baba' identified as Suraj Pal is also known by the names of Narayan Sakar Hari and Jagat Guru Vishwahari.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against Devprakash Madhukar, referred to as 'Mukhya Sewadar' and other organizers of the 'Satsang'. The preacher 'Bhole Baba', who is currently untraceable, has not been named in the FIR.

Uttar Pradesh police have launched a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district.

FIR has been filed under Sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaHathras stampede: Police conducts search operation for ’Bhole Baba’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri. Details here

Most Active Stocks

Godrej Consumer Products

1,374.65
06:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
7.6 (0.56%)

Bharat Electronics

315.75
06:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
1.2 (0.38%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.90
06:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.35%)

Bandhan Bank

208.20
06:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-2.75 (-1.3%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer

468.75
06:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
33.55 (7.71%)

Cochin Shipyard

2,619.85
06:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
179.65 (7.36%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

9,969.25
06:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
679.45 (7.31%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India

6,833.05
06:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
444.45 (6.96%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.00188.00
    Chennai
    73,671.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,671.00760.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.001,337.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue