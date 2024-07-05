Hathras stampede: Six individuals were arrested in connection with the Hathras stampede, including the main suspect, Prakash Madhukar. '

Aligarh Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur said on Thursday that six individuals have been arrested in connection with the stampede during a religious event in Hathras.

He also stated that a reward of ₹1 lakh has been given for the arrest of the main suspect, Prakash Madhukar.

Meanwhile, the preacher 'Bhole Baba' identified as Suraj Pal is also known by the names of Narayan Sakar Hari and Jagat Guru Vishwahari. Hindustan Times reported citing sources that 'Bhole Baba' has 24 ashrams, and asset worth ₹100 crore.

The Shri Narayan Hari Sakar Charitable Trust oversees Suraj Pal's organization and is managed by individuals closely associated with its operations.

Suraj Pal, known as Bhole Baba or Narayan Hari Sakar among his devotees, appears when he addresses his followers. He often dresses in an immaculate white three-piece suit with fashionable eyewear and a tie. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhole Baba’s arrival is marked by a grand procession: leading the convoy are 16 commandos on powerful 350 cc motorcycles, ensuring a clear path for a fleet of 15 to 30 vehicles, the report noted. Pal himself rides in a white Toyota Fortuner, its interiors adorned with matching white seat covers, HT reported.

Suraj Pal resides in the Mainpuri Ashram in Bichuva, which spans 21 bighas of land and is known as Hari Nagar. Hindustan Times reported that this expansive estate has six rooms specifically designated for him and his wife.

At the entrance of the Mainpuri ashram, a board prominently features the names of 200 donors who have contributed amounts varying from ₹10,000 to ₹2.5 lakh. These contributions are a testament to the financial support received by the ashram, highlighting the community's involvement and investment in its activities.

“To our knowledge, Baba oversees 24 ashrams spread across various parts of the state and the country. This particular ashram, completed three years ago, serves as his residence and operational base," another person told HT.

Suraj Pal's ashram network extends to various locations, showcasing substantial infrastructure and strict regulations. In Kasui village, Kanpur's Bidhnu area, there is a subsidiary ashram where the sevadars (volunteers) reside. Another ashram currently under construction is located in Bhupat Sarai, Etawah, spread over 15 bighas of land.

Earlier on July 2, an FIR was filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).

The police have offered a reward of ₹1 lakh for the arrest of Madhukar, and are pursuing a non-bailable warrant against him. Additionally, six members of the organizing committee were apprehended by the police on Thursday in relation to the incident.

