Hathras stampede: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against the organisers of the religious congregation in the Hathras, where at least 122 people died following a stampede.

The FIR, however, does not name Baba Narayan Hari – also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba – as an accused.

Meanwhile, a senior officer informed newswire PTI that 'Mukhya sevadar' (main organizer) Devprakash Madhukar and other organizers have been named in the FIR lodged at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday, July 2.

What does the FIR say? According to the FIR filed in the Hathras stampede case, the religious gathering was conducted by Suraj Pal, also known as Narayan Hari, Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, or simply 'Bhole Baba', near GT Road in Phulrai Mugalgarhi village, Hathras district.

Devprakash Madhukar obtained permission from the administration to have approximately 80,000 attendees, and traffic and safety arrangements were made accordingly. However, an estimated 2.5 lakh people assembled, causing severe traffic congestion and halting vehicular movement.

After the conclusion of the gathering, the uncontrollable crowd exiting the venue resulted in people seated on the ground being crushed, as per the FIR. Organizers allegedly used sticks to try and restrain the crowd in water and mud-filled fields, exacerbating the situation and causing casualties among women, children, and men.

The FIR also stated that despite efforts from police and administrative officials, who utilized available resources to transport the injured to hospitals, the organizers did not cooperate.

Additionally, the FIR mentioned that Bhole Baba's convoy left the venue around 2 pm on Tuesday.

No entry/exit, emergency points for visitors According to a report by News18 citing sources from the UP Police, several lapses were identified in organising the event where the stampede occurred.

It was stated that the event did not adhere to norms requiring separate entry and exit points for gatherings of 80,000 people, nor were emergency routes or exits established. Sources further told News18 that no provisions were made for food and water, and the route taken by the preacher's procession lacked barricades.

Additionally, essential crowd control measures near the stage were reportedly absent, prompting attendees to rush towards the preacher. Investigations have indicated that the administration and organizers failed to fully disclose necessary details in their permissions, highlighting significant negligence in event planning and management.

VVIP treatment for Baba Bhole Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements were made for Suraj Pal, also known as Bhole Baba, during his 'Satsang' in Phulrai village, including VVIP facilities. A video circulating online showed the stage and washroom specially constructed for the preacher at the venue.

Special measures by Indian Railways The railways have implemented special measures for approximately 3,000 individuals who are in the process of returning home after participating in a religious gathering in Hathras district. To ensure the crowd's safety, the railway ministry has imposed a speed restriction of 15 kmph on all trains passing through Sikandar Rau station.

Besides, many trains such as Mathura-Tanakpur Fair Special, Agra Fort-Kasganj Passenger Special and Bandra Terminus Antyodaya Express, among others, have been given extra stoppage at the Sikandar Rau station as well as special stoppage at other stations along the train route for the convenience of passengers, PTI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

