Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba was arrested in 2000; six sevadars held, key accused on the run - 10 things to know

  • Uttar Pradesh police said they have arrested six ‘sevadars’ in connection with the Hathras stampede, and added that preacher Suraj Pal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba will be questioned if required during investigation.

Updated4 Jul 2024, 04:37 PM IST
A locket depicting Suraj Pal Singh aka Bhole Baba at the spot a day after a massive stampede that took place during a 'satsang' (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area in Hathras district, Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
A locket depicting Suraj Pal Singh aka Bhole Baba at the spot a day after a massive stampede that took place during a ’satsang’ (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area in Hathras district, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI)

Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba, a preacher at whose ‘Satsang’ over 120 people lost their lives due to a stampede near Phulhari village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday, was reportedly arrested in 2020 for claiming that he could revive the dead.

The stampede at ‘Satsang’ allegedly took place as Bhole Baba's followers scrambled to collect the dust from his feet while he was leaving the venue in his vehicle.

The organisers of Satsang had obtained permission for 80,000 people, but 2.5 lakh people attended. The police have filed an FIR against the organisers.

Also Read | UP Hathras tragedy: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit stampede site

According to The Indian Express report, Suraj Pal alias Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as ‘Bhole Baba’, is revered by his followers, who believe he’s a “healer” with “cures”.

His followers reportedly also believe he is a 'godman' with ‘magical powers’ who can grant their wishes.

A report said that in 2000, he was arrested in Agra when he allegedly took the body of a 16-year-old girl forcibly from her family, claiming he would bring her back to life. However, the case was later closed.

Before becoming a preacher, Bhole Baba reportedly served as a Constable Suraj Pal from Kasganj.

Also Read | Hathras stampede: Police conducts search operation for ’Bhole Baba’ in Mainpuri

Here's what we know so far

— On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Police said that six people were arrested in connection with the Hathras stampede.

— Shalabh Mathur, Inspector General of Police (Aligarh Range), stated that six people worked as sevadars at the Satsang.

— A non-bailable warrant will be issued against chief sevadar Devprakash Madhukar and a reward of 1 lakh will also be announced.

— Police will also investigate if the incident occurred due to a conspiracy.

Also Read | Hathras stampede news: Bhole Baba’s lawyer denies ‘charan raj’ claim | 10 points

— Police are also inquiring about Bhole Baba's criminal history.

— Permission for the event was not taken in Bhole Baba’s name.

— Bhole Baba’s lawyer, A P Singh, said the preacher is ready to cooperate and claimed that “some anti-social elements hatched a conspiracy”.

— A three-member judicial commission headed by a retired Allahabad High Court judge, Brijesh Kumar Srivastav, will probe the tragedy

— The bodies of all victims have been identified and handed over to their families.

— The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a monetary relief of 2 lakh to the kin of the dead and 50,000 for those injured.

— Police personnel have been deployed outside the preacher's ashram in Mainpuri.

