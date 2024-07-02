Hathras Stampede: Visuals show aftermath of tragedy where hundreds gathered for ’Bhole Baba’ satsang

Hathras stampede: The stampede occurred at a satsang organised by self styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, also known at Bhole Baba

Updated07:19 PM IST
Hathras stampede: Inspector General (Aligarh Range) Shalabh Mathur said temporary permission was sought and given for the ‘satsang’ at the venue in a Hathras village
Hathras Stampede: Over 107 people died, and several others were injured in a stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday. The incident occurred at a 'Bhole Baba satsang' event in Pulrai village, where people had gathered in large numbers. Officials have said that the prima facie cause was 'suffocation' that led people to helter-skelter in panic, thereby causing a stampede.

The stampede occurred as attendees rushed to leave following an event with a religious leader Narayan Sakar Hari, also called Bhole Baba, according to media reports.

Victims, either unconscious or deceased, were transported to the Sikandara Rao Trauma Centre in trucks and vehicles following the Hathras Stampede. Outside the health facility, bodies were placed as crowds gathered around. Distressing video clips depicted scenes of grief, including a woman weeping amidst several bodies in a truck, while another image showed a man and woman lying motionless in another vehicle.

Eyewitness Shakuntala Devi told news agency PTI, that the stampede took place while people were leaving the venue at the end of the 'satsang'. They fell atop each other, she said.

The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar said.

According to officials, a team comprising the Agra additional director general of police and the divisional commissioner of Aligarh will probe the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede and instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures. He announced a compensation of 2 lakh ex gratia for the families of the dead and 50,000 each for the injured.

The Uttar Pradesh government said an FIR will be registered against the organisers of the programme.

Adityanath also directed the district administration to arrange for proper treatment of those injured and immediately take them to hospitals. He wished them a speedy recovery.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi, he said, "The loss of lives in the unfortunate accident in Hathras district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved family."

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh ministers Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary and Sandeep Singh were headed for the incident site and the chief secretary and police chief have been directed to reach the spot.

