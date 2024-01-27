 “Hatt, hatt,” Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan confronts SFI activists holding black-flag protest | Watch video | Mint
"Hatt, hatt," Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan confronts SFI activists holding black-flag protest | Watch video

Activists of CPI(M)'s students' wing protested against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his visit to Kottarakkara.

CPI(M) activists protest against Governor during Kottarakkara visit. (ANI)Premium
CPI(M) activists protest against Governor during Kottarakkara visit. (ANI)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday got out of his vehicle and sat in front of a wayside shop demanding the arrest of Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists who protested against him in Nilamel in Kollam district.

Hatt, hatt," the Governor confronted SFI activists holding a black-flag protest against him in Kollam. Police officials were also present at the spot.

He took a chair from the shop on the busy MC Road here and sat demanding action against the agitators. "I will not leave from here. Police is giving them protection, " said Khan after SFI activists held a protest against him. 

In the visuals, a visibly angry Khan could be seen talking tough to the police personnel. Besides police, his officials and local people gathered in large numbers at the spot.

Many activists of the ruling CPI(M)'s students' wing Student Federation of India staged a black flag protest against the Governor when he was on his way to nearby Kottarakkara for a function.

Khan and the Left government have been at loggerheads over several issues, primarily about the functioning of universities in the state and his non-signing of certain bills passed by the assembly.

The Governor on Thursday had finished his customary policy address to the Kerala Assembly within two minutes amid the face-off. 

Kerala in the last few weeks has witnessed dramatic scenes and verbal duels between the Governor on one side and the Chief Minister and the SFI on the other over the issue of appointments made by Khan to the senate of some universities in the state.

The SFI has been staging widespread protests against the Governor alleging that he has been pushing the BJP-RSS nominees to the senate of various universities in Kerala using his authority as the Chancellor of the universities in the state.

Published: 27 Jan 2024, 12:49 PM IST
