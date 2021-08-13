OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Have a Drug Controller who responds even after office hours': Serum's Cyrus Poonawalla

One of the major reasons why the Serum Institute of India could launch their Covid-19 vaccine quickly was due to forthcoming grants, permission, encouragement to industries and considerably reduced licensing raj, Cyrus Poonawalla, MD and Chairman of SII, said on Friday.

“We have a Drug Controller who responds even after office hours," the Serum Institute Chairman said at the Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth in Pune.

Cyrus Poonawalla also reportedly said that he is opposed to the mixing of Covishield and Covaxin that is currently under proposal.

