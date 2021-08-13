'Have a Drug Controller who responds even after office hours': Serum's Cyrus Poonawalla1 min read . 03:37 PM IST
- Cyrus Poonawalla also said that he is opposed to the mixing of Covishield and Covaxin that is currently under proposal
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
One of the major reasons why the Serum Institute of India could launch their Covid-19 vaccine quickly was due to forthcoming grants, permission, encouragement to industries and considerably reduced licensing raj, Cyrus Poonawalla, MD and Chairman of SII, said on Friday.
One of the major reasons why the Serum Institute of India could launch their Covid-19 vaccine quickly was due to forthcoming grants, permission, encouragement to industries and considerably reduced licensing raj, Cyrus Poonawalla, MD and Chairman of SII, said on Friday.
“We have a Drug Controller who responds even after office hours," the Serum Institute Chairman said at the Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth in Pune.
“We have a Drug Controller who responds even after office hours," the Serum Institute Chairman said at the Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth in Pune.
Cyrus Poonawalla also reportedly said that he is opposed to the mixing of Covishield and Covaxin that is currently under proposal.
Cyrus Poonawalla also reportedly said that he is opposed to the mixing of Covishield and Covaxin that is currently under proposal.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!