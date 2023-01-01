Have a great 2023! PM Modi, President Murmu, other leaders extend New Year wishes to the nation4 min read . 09:24 AM IST
- The prime minister wished for hope, happiness, success and good health for all.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the first day of the new year. The prime minister wished for hope, happiness, success and good health for all.
In a Tweet the Prime Minister wrote, “Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health."
President Droupadi Murmu greeted people on the occasion of New Year and hoped that the year 2023 brings new inspirations, goals and achievements in the lives of people. The President asked people to resolve to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation.
In a tweet, she wrote, Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted the nation. He said to welcome the new year with resolution that will take India to new heights of progress and prosperity."
“Best wishes and congratulations to everyone for the new year-2023! Welcome the new year with a new resolution that we will take India to new heights of progress and prosperity. Let us all make joint efforts to ensure peace, health, harmony and prosperity in life," he tweeted in Hindi.
Sharing a video, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished that in 2023, every street, every village, every city will have a shop of love.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also sent his New Year greeting to everyone.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended New Year greetings and wished for happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of the state.
"Best wishes for the new year 2023 to all the people of the state. May this new year bring happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. We are determined to achieve the goal of making Uttarakhand a strong state by the year 2025 through various public welfare schemes," Dhami said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, people across the country thronged temples to offer prayers on the first day of the New Year. A 'Ganga aarti' was performed at Varanasi's Assi Ghat in the early hours on Sunday. People gathered at the ghat to watch the Ganga aarti. In Ujjain, devotees gathered at Mahakaleshwar Temple to get a glimpse of morning aarti on Sunday.
'Bhasma aarti' of Lord Shiva was performed in the early morning hours at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti is believed as the most special, as it is the only 'Jyotirling' amongst the 12 where the Bhasma is applied on the 'Shivling'. Hence, it is one of the reasons why people from all across the world come to attend it, according to the Mahakaleshwar priest.
Morning prayers were also performed at Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. Devotees thronged Siddhivinayak Temple to watch the morning aarti on Sunday, the first day of the new year. With dazzling fireworks and electrifying music, cities across India welcomed the year 2023 with much pomp and show.
From Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kolkata, the mood on the December 31st night was like a merry-go-round. In Delhi, people in large numbers gathered at India Gate to celebrate New Year. Special parties were organized at pubs and clubs in different parts of the national capital.
Excitement was on the rocks in Mumbai, the 'city of dreams' where people were swaying to the exhilarating musical extravaganza at the pubs. A huge crowd flocked to Marine Drive in Mumbai to celebrate New Year. Goa turned into a utopia of merriment with beaches dazzled with colourful lighting. DJ parties were organized at hotels and resorts. Almost all major casinos, restaurants and bars organised music programmes and other special events to celebrate the new year.
People celebrated the arrival of the New Year with dazzling lights, music and dance in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie. Similarly, a huge crowd emerged at Mall Road in Himachal Pradesh's Manali to welcome the New Year.
In Odisha's Puri, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an 8-feet high and 15-feet long sand sculpture of Lord Jagannatha at Puri beach to welcome New Year. Pattnaik created the deities of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra using 10 tons of sand. He decorated the sculpture with flowers and wrote the message "Jai Jagannath".
(With inputs from agencies)
