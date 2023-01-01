'Bhasma aarti' of Lord Shiva was performed in the early morning hours at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti is believed as the most special, as it is the only 'Jyotirling' amongst the 12 where the Bhasma is applied on the 'Shivling'. Hence, it is one of the reasons why people from all across the world come to attend it, according to the Mahakaleshwar priest.

