Have a loan from ICICI Bank? Be ready to pay higher EMI

Have a loan from ICICI Bank? Be ready to pay higher EMI1 min read . 11:33 AM IST
- ICICI Bank hikes lending rates: According to the Bank's portal, the overnight, one-month MCLR rate has been hiked to 8.50%
ICICI Bank has hiked its marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) across all tenures by up to 10 basis points (bps). The new interest rates are effective from today, 1 March 2023, the lender noted on its website.
ICICI Bank has hiked its marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) across all tenures by up to 10 basis points (bps). The new interest rates are effective from today, 1 March 2023, the lender noted on its website.
According to the ICICI Bank website, the overnight, one-month MCLR rate has been hiked to 8.50% . The three-months, six months MCLRs at ICICI Bank have been hiked to 8.55%, and 8.70% respectively. The one-year MCLR is increased to 8.75%.
According to the ICICI Bank website, the overnight, one-month MCLR rate has been hiked to 8.50% . The three-months, six months MCLRs at ICICI Bank have been hiked to 8.55%, and 8.70% respectively. The one-year MCLR is increased to 8.75%.
The benchmark one-year MCLR, used to price most of consumer loans such as auto, personal and home.
The benchmark one-year MCLR, used to price most of consumer loans such as auto, personal and home.
Borrowers' EMI or Equated Monthly Installments outgo will get expensive for those who take loans against the MCLR.
Borrowers' EMI or Equated Monthly Installments outgo will get expensive for those who take loans against the MCLR.
Housing finance major HDFC as well as state-owned Punjab National Bank and Bank of India also announced up to 25 basis points (bps) increase in their lending rates effective today, March 1.
Housing finance major HDFC as well as state-owned Punjab National Bank and Bank of India also announced up to 25 basis points (bps) increase in their lending rates effective today, March 1.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5%. This was the sixth hike in interest rates since May last year, taking the total quantum of increase to 250 basis points.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5%. This was the sixth hike in interest rates since May last year, taking the total quantum of increase to 250 basis points.
Following the rate hike by the central bank, State Bank of India (SBI), the country's biggest bank hiked the MCLR by 10 basis points across tenures. The new rates came into effect from February 15. Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank too increased its lending rates by 5 basis points across tenures.
Following the rate hike by the central bank, State Bank of India (SBI), the country's biggest bank hiked the MCLR by 10 basis points across tenures. The new rates came into effect from February 15. Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank too increased its lending rates by 5 basis points across tenures.