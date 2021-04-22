An Aadhaar-related query is not going to remain without being answered now. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) that allocates 12-digit unique identity number has introduced Aadhaar Helpline throughout the week. The Aadhaar helpline service has been made available in 13 languages that an Aadhaar card holder can avail by simply calling at toll free number 1947 or by sending an email at help@uidai.gov.in.

#AadhaarHelpline is available throughout the week. For agent support, call 1947 during any of the given hours. IVRS support is also available 24x7. You can also write to us at help@uidai.gov.in pic.twitter.com/u62ZjzoxyW — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 19, 2021

The UIDAI informed about the Aadhaar Helpline service from its twitter handle citing, "#AadhaarHelpline is available throughout the week. For agent support, call 1947 during any of the given hours. IVRS support is also available 24x7. You can also write to us at help@uidai.gov.in." The UIDAI further announced that Aadhaar card holders can get agent support in this helpline service from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM while on Sunday the agent support will be available from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The #Aadhaar #Helpline 1947 provides support in 13 languages – Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, and Urdu. #Dial1947AadhaarHelpline for conversation in the language of your choice. pic.twitter.com/Oh8I2tS9eg — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 16, 2021

On how to avail Aadhaar Helpline service the UIDAI tweeted, "Connect with #Aadhaar #Helpline to get answers to all your Aadhaar related queries, place a call on our toll-free helpline 1947 or write to us at help@uidai.gov.in."

Connect with #Aadhaar #Helpline to get answers to all your Aadhaar related queries, place a call on our toll-free helpline 1947 or write to us at help@uidai.gov.in. pic.twitter.com/74COrWUZoJ — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 15, 2021

Informing Aadhaar card holder about the languages in which the Aadhaar Helpline service is available the UIDAI went on to add, "The #Aadhaar #Helpline 1947 provides support in 13 languages – Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, and Urdu. #Dial1947AadhaarHelpline for conversation in the language of your choice."

So, those Aadhaar card holders who have certain queries, they can avail the Aadhaar Helpline service either by giving a phone call on the given number or via email at help@uidai.gov.in.

