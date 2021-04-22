Have Aadhaar-related query? UIDAI makes this service available whole week

The UIDAI informed about the Aadhaar Helpline service from its twitter handle citing, "#AadhaarHelpline is available throughout the week. For agent support, call 1947 during any of the given hours. IVRS support is also available 24x7. You can also write to us at help@uidai.gov.in." The UIDAI further announced that Aadhaar card holders can get agent support in this helpline service from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM while on Sunday the agent support will be available from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

