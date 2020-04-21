BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has said it has adequate stocks of seeds, fertilisers and other necessary products for kharif sowing operations.

State agriculture minister B.C. Patil said the government has started distributing seeds and fertilisers as sowing has begun in some districts which received rainfall earlier this month.

“There is no shortage of seeds, fertilisers, chemicals, sprinklers or other requirements for agriculture," he said.

Farmers in some districts have begun sowing maize, cotton, tobacco, lentils, among other crops. According to the agriculture department, 2170.40 quintal of seeds have been distributed, with another 2194.18 quintal in stock.

About 0.63 lakh tonne of fertiliser has been distributed and another 7.16 lakh tonne remains with the government, it added.

With rabi harvest hit because of lack of labour following the lockdown, the state government is keen on facilitating kharif sowing while adhering to the norms.

It is, however, a little anxious about a consignment of around 300 tonnes of soybean seeds that has to make its way from Madhya Pradesh to farmers in northern Karnataka.

“The only thing we are worried about is that we should get soybean from Madhya Pradesh before 30 April," Patil said.

Although transport of food and items related to agriculture is exempt from lockdown norms, disruption in logistics across the country has been a key issue.

The state has set a target of sowing nearly 3.55 lakh hectares with soybean, according to estimates by the agriculture department. Soybean is the second largest oilseed crop cultivated in Karnataka after groundnut.

Karnataka is hoping that agriculture can withstand the impact of the lockdown unlike other industries that have been shut for nearly a month now.





