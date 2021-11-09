Delhi residents will have to spend ₹2,500 for the installation of electric vehicle chargers. According to Delhi Transport Minister Gopal Rai, the city government is providing a subsidy of ₹6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants for charging stations bringing down the effective cost of each charger to just around ₹2,500. The move by the Delhi government will reduce the cost of chargers by up to 70%, Rai added.

Further, Gopal explained how Delhi residents can install EV chargers. The minister said that the city government has launched a single-window facility that consumers can avail either going to the respective discom portals or by calling the helpline numbers for installation of private charging stations.

"The single window facility for installation of private chargers in malls, offices, residential societies, colleges is happening for the first time in India," Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice-chairman Jasmine Shah.

The installation and operationalisation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers would be completed within seven working days of submitting the application, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader added.

Delhi EV charger installation:

In Delhi, one can install private EV chargers at a connection cost of just ₹ 2,500.

2,500. EV charging space: 1 sq ft is required for LEV AC and 2 square feet for AC 001. The DC-001 can be installed on the ground having a 2 sq metre area and 2 metres height. Both these chargers are used to charge primarily two and three-wheelers. The DC 001 charging standard is used for e-cars used primarily by fleet operators.

1 sq ft is required for LEV AC and 2 square feet for AC 001. The DC-001 can be installed on the ground having a 2 sq metre area and 2 metres height. Both these chargers are used to charge primarily two and three-wheelers. The DC 001 charging standard is used for e-cars used primarily by fleet operators. People can also visit portal and view trustworthy EV chargers that have been empanelled by the government. They can compare the price of these chargers and order them online or through a phone call.

People can choose to opt for a new electrical connection (including pre-paid meter) to avail of reduced EV tariff or can continue with the existing connection.

The Delhi government will be the first to roll out LEV AC chargers conforming to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) 2021 Charging Standards within two months of its official notification.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.