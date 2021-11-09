Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi residents will have to spend ₹2,500 for the installation of electric vehicle chargers. According to Delhi Transport Minister Gopal Rai, the city government is providing a subsidy of ₹6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants for charging stations bringing down the effective cost of each charger to just around ₹2,500. The move by the Delhi government will reduce the cost of chargers by up to 70%, Rai added.

Further, Gopal explained how Delhi residents can install EV chargers. The minister said that the city government has launched a single-window facility that consumers can avail either going to the respective discom portals or by calling the helpline numbers for installation of private charging stations.

"The single window facility for installation of private chargers in malls, offices, residential societies, colleges is happening for the first time in India," Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice-chairman Jasmine Shah.

The installation and operationalisation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers would be completed within seven working days of submitting the application, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader added.

Delhi EV charger installation:

