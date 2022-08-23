Have audio recording of BJP's offer to Manish Sisodia, will release it when time comes: Sources3 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 07:02 AM IST
We have audio recording of BJP's offer to Sisodia, will release it when time comes: AAP sources
We have audio recording of BJP's offer to Sisodia, will release it when time comes: AAP sources
Listen to this article
The AAP has the audio recording of the BJP's "offer" to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that all cases against him will be dropped if he switched sides, AAP sources said on 22 August.