The AAP has the audio recording of the BJP's "offer" to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that all cases against him will be dropped if he switched sides, AAP sources said on 22 August.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will make the audio recording public "when the time comes", they added.

"We have the audio recording of the BJP's offer and will make it public to expose the saffron party when the time comes," one of the sources told PTI.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party, while asserting that all the allegations against him were false, and that he will never bow down before "conspirators and corrupt people

AAP leaders backed Sisodia's claims but neither they nor the deputy chief minister disclosed the name of the person from the BJP who had approached him with such offers.

The startling claims of Sisodia came days after his house was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with allegations of corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy, even as the BJP MP from Northeast Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, asked the AAP leader to name the person who made these "offers" to him.

At a press conference, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh evaded a direct reply to a question on how Sisodia managed to record the BJP's "offer" when the CBI had seized his mobile phone.

"Phone is the only medium? BJP leaders do not know what are the means they use to do such work? The BJP uses all sorts of tactics, tools and means such as phone, messengers, meetings for such work," Singh said.

When the time comes, everything will be "disclosed", he added.

"They (BJP) have done it (approached Sisodia). They are making their moves. We are also making our moves. Wait, we will disclose everything when the time comes," Singh said.

It is important to note that Manish Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy, as per news agency PTI report.

The AAP leader's house was raided on Friday by the CBI over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. He has stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, in another development, Delhi BJP on Monday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines area here against the alleged irregularities in the AAP government's excise policy. Attending the protest, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Kejriwal should expel Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from his Cabinet as he is "accused number one" in the case registered by the CBI. A probe is underway by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22