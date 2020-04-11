Ipca Laboratories' Joint Managing Director said the company has a capacity to produce around 20 tonnes of HCQ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) in a month that can make 10 crore tablets.

"A myth is going viral across social media that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is an anti-Malarial drug. But in India, it has no approval as an anti-malarial drug," said Ajit Kumar Jain.

"Two key starting materials needed for HCQ production are produced in India only. We neither import starting materials nor the drug from abroad. We export it across the globe. Currently we're not in supply line of US, it's only now that we have got an exemption," said Jain.

"We have a capacity to produce around 20 tonnes of HCQ API in a month that can make 10 crore tablets," Jain further said.

Jain said the company has supplied 4 crore tablets to states and Centre since 16 March and that one crore tablets are in transit, which will be supplied to Centre soon.

"Before 15 April, state governments and Central government will have 5 crore tablets," Jain said.

India manufactures 70% of the world's supply of hydroxychloroquine.

Companies like Zydus Cadila and Ipca are the major manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine in the country.

Shipment of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US is likely to start next week, a leading pharma industry body has said.

Hydroxychloroquine is being touted as game changer in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

"The shipments of hydroxychloroquine to the US are likely to start next week. Indian pharma companies are committed to meet both, domestic and export commitments," Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said.