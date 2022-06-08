Have debt mutual funds now turned more attractive than bank FDs after RBI hikes?2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 03:06 PM IST
- Capital markets (debt funds) are currently much better priced as compared to previous 2 years, say experts
Listen to this article
With bond yields remaining at elevated levels, experts think a large part of known risks such as inflation concerns are priced in the fixed income markets. Having said that, the upward risks to inflation still remains and hence volatility around expected evolution of yield curve is here to stay, they say.