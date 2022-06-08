Have debt mutual funds now turned more attractive than bank FDs after RBI hikes?

"With this view in mind, it would be prudent to invest on shorter duration debt funds as accruals are decent and duration risk is contained. One category that is very well suited for current cycle is floating rate funds. Upward shifting of overnight rates bodes well for floating rate funds. Constituent wise, floating rate bonds may benefit from rate hikes as accruals go up while effective duration remains very low. So high predictability and lower volatility could make floating rate funds as well-suited choice in current times," Mittal of Tata MF added.