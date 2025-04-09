’Have faith, nothing will happen’: Mamata Banerjee says Waqf act won’t be implemented in West Bengal

Amid a notification in The Gazette of India announcing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, to come into force on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Waqf Act will not be implemented in the state, reported PTI.

While addressing a programme of the Jain community in Kolkata on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee aid she will protect the minority people and their property.

"I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf Act. Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal by which one can divide and rule. You send out a message that all have to stay together," PTI quoter her as saying.

Apart from this, she also appealed to the people not to pay heed to those who provoke them to launch a political movement.

Referring to the violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Murshidabad district on Tuesday, she said, "See the situation in the bordering areas of Bangladesh. This (Waqf Bill) should have not been passed now. We have 33 per cent of minorities in Bengal. What will I do with them?"

"History says that Bengal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India all were together. Partition took place later. And those are living here, it's our job to give them protection," she said.

Banerjee said that if people are together, they can conquer the world.

"Some people will provoke you to assemble and launch a movement. I will appeal to all of you not to do it. Please remember when Didi (Banerjee) is here, she will protect you and your property. Let us have trust in each other," the chief minister said.

Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025: On 3 April, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed it on 4 April. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday.

The government announced on Wednesday, through a gazetted notification, that the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on 9 April.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 8th day of April, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the notification said.